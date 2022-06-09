Funeral services set for Saturday for Eliza Fletcher

Funeral services are set for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church at 4055 Poplar Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis mother and teacher who was killed after being kidnapped while on an early morning jog near the University of Memphis.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Liza Wellford Fletcher Memorial Fund at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, Christ Methodist Day School, and Second Presbyterian Church.

Memphis Police said Fletcher, a mother and St. Mary’s Episcopal School junior kindergarten teacher, was jogging about 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, near Central Ave. and Zach H. Curlin St. in the University of Memphis area, when she was abducted. Her body was found Monday evening in South Memphis.