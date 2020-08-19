Funerals homes offer virtual services to help families safely say goodbye during COVID-19 pandemic

Some funeral homes are sharing funeral services virtually to help families grieve without the risk of catching COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For most families, funeral services are already stressful. So, some funeral homes said they're adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic and are working to help families say goodbye to loved ones safely.

Some are starting to make services available online, so people who couldn't attend in-person can still remember their loved ones in the company of others. Rose Mortuary is broadcasting funeral services with Facebook Live, sharing it with people who wanted to say goodbye.

"Grieving is a community event and that's what funerals are for," Adam Starkey said, the manager of Rose Mortuary. "They are there for people to come together as a community and celebrate together, and grieve together, and mourn together. So when we can't be together, it makes that hard."