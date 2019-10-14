GALLATIN, Tenn. — The Gallatin Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.

Police said Sean Cummings was reported missing Monday morning. He was last seen in his apartment at Stoneridge apartments at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to WSMV in Nashville.

Sean was last seen wearing blue pajama pants, a white T-shirt, gray sweatshirt and was possibly carrying a black backpack. He is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.