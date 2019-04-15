KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jamie Lannister "The Kingslayer" is coming to Knoxville this summer!

"Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will be in East Tennessee for Bubba Fest at the Knoxville Convention Center on Aug. 23-25.

"America's Original Southern-Fried Comic Con" is bringing The Kingslayer and other iconic stars, such as Steven Seagal and Pamela Anderson, among many others.

"We had such a great time and great turnout last year in Pigeon Forge that we knew we had to do Bubba Fest again, and we knew we had to do it bigger," founder Chris Lewis said. "The move to the Knoxville Convention Center gives us plenty of opportunities to expand, as well as making it so much easier for our fans to reach us by interstate or by plane."

Lewis also said he knew that fans wanted the event to expand upon its guest lineup.

"We were the last appearance of the great Burt Reynolds. How do you top that? It's pretty hard, with one guest," Lewis said. "But we can add more fan-favorite actors from more genres, that people have loved for years- even decades! And we have."

In addition to Coster-Waldau, Seagal and Anderson, fans can meet Tarantino mainstay Michael Madsen, "Star Wars" actor Daniel Logan, the "Horror Trinity" of Kane Hodder, R.A. Mihailoff, and Tyler Mane, WWE superstars, plus returning guest- The King of NASCAR- Richard Petty, and many, many more.

Tickets for Bubba Fest are currently available at BubbaFest.com. Follow along for all the latest announcements at BubbaFestTN, on Facebook and Instagram.