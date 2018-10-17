Garth Brooks took a break from touring in 2018 to record new music and, come to find out, plan a stadium tour.

Brooks announced the 2019 tour in a press conference from The Country Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

The news comes days before Brooks is set to headline a sold-out, one-night event at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. On Saturday, Brooks will become the first singer to perform in the stadium.

Dates and locations have not been announced but will be posted on the singer's website.

The "Friends in Low Places" singer concluded his three-year arena tour with multiple sold-out shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in December. He performed three sold-out shows in Knoxville in 2015.

The tour was Brooks's official comeback after more than a decade of retirement from country music's touring circuit. Over the course of the tour's run, Brooks sold more than 6 million tickets.

In addition to the stadium tour, Brooks's new single "All Day Long" from a forthcoming album is nearing the Top 10 at country radio. Brooks will release the next installment of his anthology — "Anthology Part III 'Live'" — on Nov. 20.

