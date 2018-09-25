Garth Brooks says he will not be performing with America's Got Talent finalist Michael Ketterer during his Notre Dame Stadium concert in October, following news of the reality star's arrest.

Brooks said during his Facebook Live show "Inside Studio G" Monday night that he and Ketterer agreed that it was best to cancel their performance coming up on October 20.

The news comes after Ketterer, an East Tennessee Red Bank native, was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday for domestic violence.

The arrest happened the day after Ketterer placed 5th on season 13 of NBC's America's Got Talent.

Brooks and Ketterer were supposed to sing The Courage of Love, which Brooks wrote for Ketterer.

The two performed the song during the AGT live finale.

. @johnmartinlive I am so proud to call you my friend and call you a songwriter! @Ketterermusic , you are a songwriter's dream. You make a simple song a great song. And to @SimonCowell , love you too, pard, thank you for making dreams come true for all of us. love, g #AGTFinale — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) September 20, 2018

