AAA predicts gas prices in East Tennessee could increase another 10-15 cents per gallon

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is among the reasons for the higher gas prices.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the past week, gas prices in Knoxville have increased an average of 43 cents, according to AAA. They said the average gas price in the Knoxville Metropolitan area is $3.90.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said she expects gas prices to increase by another 10-15 cents in the next week.

Cooper said much of the issue is based on the crude oil market. Even though less than 10% of the petroleum products in the US come from Russia, the invasion of Ukraine made the market more volatile.

"The oil market, similar to the stock market, does not do well with uncertainty and volatility," said Cooper.

"For reference, the price that you see at your local gas station, more than half of that is made up of the price of crude oil," said Cooper.

Cooper said other factors will push gas prices higher, too. As families get ready for spring break and summer vacation, there will be more demand for gasoline.

Perry Graves at Rusty Wallace Chevrolet in Clinton, Tenn. gave advice to drivers who want to use less gas.

Graves said people should properly maintain their cars with oil changes and clean air filters.

"If the air filter is dirty or clogged, it's not getting enough airflow to your engine," said Graves.

One of the easiest ways to improve fuel efficiency is to keep tires full to the manufacturer's suggestion, Graves said. Most cars have the suggested tire pressure inside the car door.