Gas prices are on the rise in Tennessee.

AAA forecasts nearly 47 million Americans will travel for the Fourth of July holiday. The 39.7 million driving on the road will find gas prices 50 cents to 60 cents higher than last year, the organization estimates.

Gas prices in Tennessee are at average of $2.60 per gallon — 60 cents more than this time last year — and another 5 cents to 10 cent increase isn't out of the question according to AAA.

In Tennessee, a higher gas tax also is a factor. The tax on gasoline increased by 1 cent on July 1.

The most expensive gas prices in Tennessee are in Nashville and Jackson, where the average is $2.65 per gallon. The average price in Memphis is $2.63.

Knoxville's current gas price average sits at $2.57.

The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Cleveland in East Tennessee at $2.47 per gallon, Clarksville and Chattanooga at $2.53.

Why are gas prices rising?

According to AAA:

Strong domestic gasoline demand caused reduced supply levels

Gas stations are shifting to summer blend gasoline

Oil prices are at 4-year highs - raising the price of producing gasoline

Global demand is strong

Global oil supply is tightening

U.S. sanctions against Iran could further tighten the oil market, depending on what restrictions are put on Iranian oil exports

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, adding to the rising prices are additional taxes.

In 2017, lawmakers approved Gov. Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act, a plan to increase the tax on gasoline and diesel to pay for a backlog of needed transportation projects.

The state's tax on gasoline went from 21.4 cents per gallon to 25.4 cents per gallon on July 1, 2017. The tax increased by another 1 cent to 26.4 cents on July 1. It will increase by 1 cent again on July 1, 2019.

The highest gas price on record in Tennessee was $4.11 on September 15, 2008.

