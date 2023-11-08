Drivers parking at Gatlinburg Aquarium garage could see construction during renovations

The renovations are expected to end by early March 2024.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Gatlinburg Municipal Aquarium Parking Garage is undergoing renovations, and drivers who use it may see construction while they are completed.

The renovations are expected to wrap up sometime between mid-February and early March of 2024. During the renovations, handicap-accessible parking on the ground floor will be reserved each day. Anyone who wants to drop off people who are disabled can do so at a drop-off area before entering the garage.

The renovations include improving drainage throughout the facility, installing new enclosed stairwells and installing two new elevators, according to a release from Gatlinburg leaders.

“The City apologizes for any inconveniences or disruptions at the Aquarium Parking Garage during this important renovation period,” said Cindy Cameron Ogle, the Gatlinburg City Manager, in a press release. “These renovations will help improve parking at this garage for the benefit of visitors and employees, as well as ensure that the facility continues to provide parking for many years to come.”