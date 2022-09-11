Crews working to contain small, four-acre brush fire in Gatlinburg

A spokesperson said a house and two apartment buildings were evacuated due to the fire, and no structures were threatened as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A Gatlinburg spokesperson said that crews with the Gatlinburg Fire Department were working with the Sevier County Wildland Task Force to contain a small, four-acre brush fire on Wednesday.

They said the fire was located off Dudley Creek Road on steep terrain. They also said that a house and two apartment buildings were evacuated as of 7 p.m., but no structures were threatened as of Wednesday night.

They also said that Dudley Creek Road was closed to all traffic as crews worked to contain the brush fire.

A shelter was opened at the Gatlinburg Community Center for the people who were evacuated, located at 157 Mills Park Road.