x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crews working to contain small, four-acre brush fire in Gatlinburg

A spokesperson said a house and two apartment buildings were evacuated due to the fire, and no structures were threatened as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

More Videos

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A Gatlinburg spokesperson said that crews with the Gatlinburg Fire Department were working with the Sevier County Wildland Task Force to contain a small, four-acre brush fire on Wednesday.

They said the fire was located off Dudley Creek Road on steep terrain. They also said that a house and two apartment buildings were evacuated as of 7 p.m., but no structures were threatened as of Wednesday night.

They also said that Dudley Creek Road was closed to all traffic as crews worked to contain the brush fire.

A shelter was opened at the Gatlinburg Community Center for the people who were evacuated, located at 157 Mills Park Road.

They also reminded people that there is an enhanced risk of fires and asked residents and visitors not to burn debris or trash.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out