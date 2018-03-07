GATLINBURG, Tenn. - The countdown is on for Fourth of July celebrations!

The festivities in East Tennessee, and the continental U.S. at large, began right here in Gatlinburg at the stroke of midnight.

RELATED: Where to spend the 4th of July in East Tennessee

Organizers say it’s the first Independence Parade celebrated in the nation. If you went to bed early Tuesday, you can check out all the fun on our Facebook page:

ORIGINAL INFO:

Stretching more than a mile, the parade begins at Baskins Creek Bypass at traffic light number 3 and travels to traffic light number ten at Ski Mountain Road.

Starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, only one lane will be open on East Parkway and Highway 321 from City Hall to the Little House of Pancakes. The parade route will close starting at 11:40pm.

Several performers will rock the mic, including the 100th Army "Hard Knox" Rock band.

They'll perform tonight at 9 p.m. at Ripley's Aquarium Plaza, just ahead of the boom of fireworks.

You can register for the 'The River Raft Race' starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Christ in the Smokies bridge on River Road.

Racers will set sail at noon to cross the finish line at Ripley's Aquarium. Trophies will be presented to the first, second, and third place winners in different categories.

© 2018 WBIR