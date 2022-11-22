x
Gatlinburg City Hall offices temporarily relocated after major water line break

The city said the water line break damaged several officers on all three floors of the complex.
Credit: WBIR

GATLINBURG, Tenn — The city of Gatlinburg said it has relocated its City Hall offices temporarily after a water line break caused damage in the building.

The city said it has moved its offices to the American Legion building next to City Hall. The city said its finance and building/planning departments will operate out of there Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.

According to Gatlinburg leaders, a major water line break in the City Manager's office damaged several other offices on all three floors of the complex on Monday.

