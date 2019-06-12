Gatlinburg's Fantasy of Lights Christmas parade is almost ready to kick off!

The parade begins Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., and will travel through downtown Gatlinburg after stepping off from the Baskins Creek Bypass on Highway 321/East Parkway.

The 44th annual parade will be rolling through Gatlinburg to kick off the holiday season and the beginning of Gatlinburg Winter Magic. The parade will include a spectacular procession of holiday balloons, marching bands, dancers and floats decorated by local businesses and groups.

Alyvia Alyn Lind, best known and adored for her role as a young Dolly Parton in two NBC movies based on the song "Coat of Many Colors," will be the grand marshal of the 2019 Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade.

Alyvia Alyn Lind

Gatlinburg

Parade-goers are encouraged to arrive early and find a spot along the Parkway to watch and spread some festive cheer by wearing Santa hats!