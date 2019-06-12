Gatlinburg's Fantasy of Lights Christmas parade is almost ready to kick off!
The parade begins Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., and will travel through downtown Gatlinburg after stepping off from the Baskins Creek Bypass on Highway 321/East Parkway.
The 44th annual parade will be rolling through Gatlinburg to kick off the holiday season and the beginning of Gatlinburg Winter Magic. The parade will include a spectacular procession of holiday balloons, marching bands, dancers and floats decorated by local businesses and groups.
Alyvia Alyn Lind, best known and adored for her role as a young Dolly Parton in two NBC movies based on the song "Coat of Many Colors," will be the grand marshal of the 2019 Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade.
RELATED: Little Dolly actress will be grand marshal of Gatlinburg Christmas Parade
Parade-goers are encouraged to arrive early and find a spot along the Parkway to watch and spread some festive cheer by wearing Santa hats!