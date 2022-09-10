Gatlinburg Fire Department responds to fire at shopping center on the Parkway

Gatlinburg Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 6:39 a.m. on Sunday morning. Pigeon Forge Fire Department was also on scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg Fire Department remains on scene at the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg working on hotspots, according to release.

Gatlinburg Fire Department (GFD) was dispatched to a structure fire at 6:39 a.m. on Sunday morning. Pigeon Forge Fire Department (PFFD) was also on the scene.

No injuries are reported at this time, according to the city of Gatlinburg.

The private business owner of the damaged structure has a contractor en route to the scene to demolish a damaged portion of the building, said release.

According to a news release from the city just after 12 p.m., Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg remains closed between its intersection at Traffic Light No. 6 to its intersection at Reagan Drive.

The City of Gatlinburg urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area of this closure until further notice.

According to the release, city officials asked people traveling to and from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to use the Gatlinburg Bypass.

"Travel in the immediate area is not recommended at this time, however, If individuals need to access the downtown Gatlinburg area, motorists can utilize River Road and Cherokee Orchard Road," the news release read.

Gatlinburg Trolley service has also been suspended for the day due to the closure of the Parkway.

A spokesperson for the city said personnel with GFD remain on the scene in downtown Gatlinburg actively fighting a fire in the 700 block of Parkway. Crews from PFFD, Sevierville Fire Department, Sevier County Ambulance Service, and Pittman Center Fire Department are also assisting in efforts to fight the fire.

A 10News crew confirmed the three businesses impacted by the fire are Puckers Sports Grill, Cafe 420 and China Bazaar.

Fire next to Gatlinburg Inn in Gatlinburg TN this morning. Businesses effected are China Bazaar, Puckers Sports Bar, Cafe 420, Gifts of Gatlinburg, Town Center Place pic.twitter.com/mo9YMIQR0N — Mike Carter (@cartermajaa53) October 9, 2022

There were other businesses that also saw damage from the fire, like Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen. "Our store will have to be closed longer for maybe longer for what we anticipated," said Patricia Edwards, the owner of Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen.

Edwards mentioned that they might need to throw away some of their candy because of the smoke.

Autumn Taylor, the director of Candy Concepts said Puckers is one of their beloved restaurants. "I have faith that no matter what this brings we'll move forward stronger."