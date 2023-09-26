NPS: Crews responding to wildfire up to 10 acres large on Fontana Lake's shore in North Carolina

The National Park Service said the fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 and was near backcountry campsite 87.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The National Park Service said firefighters were suppressing a small wildfire on Tuesday near Backcountry Campsite 87 on Fontana Lake's shore.

The campsite is located on the North Carolina side of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. and firefighters were expected to stay in the area overnight to suppress the fire.

NPS said Tuesday that the fire was up to ten acres large. Rangers said no structures were threatened by the fire, but said smoke could be visible.

According to a release from NPS, the fire was smoldering and creeping through timber and brush understory with "significant leaf litter." They said crews were using a "full suppression attack" and they said Tuesday evening there was no threat to the fire lines.