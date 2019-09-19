GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg leaders want to ban electric scooters in the city.

Commissioners passed on the first reading Tuesday an ordinance to prohibit the use of dockless small vehicles, electric scooters in Gatlinburg.

“Gatlinburg is a pedestrian-friendly town. The addition of scooters on the sidewalks would create hazardous conditions for pedestrians and the riders of the scooters. The ban on scooters is in the interest of public safety and the well-being of visitors and residents,” Gatlinburg Police Chief Randy Brackins said.

The ordinance still has to pass city commission again before it's official.

