GATLINBURG — The city of Gatlinburg is mourning the loss of Officer Adam Rose.

According to Gatlinburg Police Chief Randall Brackins, Rose passed away Friday, Oct. 19 in his sleep.

Rose was a 25-year veteran of the force. He started his career on June 1, 1993 as a dispatcher and jailer. Eventually, he was promoted to patrol officer in 1996, Rose had served as a K-9, field training and motorcycle officer for the department up until his death.

Rose was named employee of the year for the city of Gatlinburg in 2005.

"Speaking for the entire department, Office Rose will be greatly missed by the Gatlinburg Police Department and his dedication to and extreme love for the city of Gatlinburg will be forever missed," Brackins said. "It was an honor and a great privilege to serve with Officer Rose and the Gatlinburg Police Department could not have asked for a more dedicated officer to his profession."

