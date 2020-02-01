"Please remember his handler Officer Ronnie France and the rest of our GPD family during this time."
Author:
WBIR Staff
Published:
7:43 PM EST January 1, 2020
Updated:
7:45 PM EST January 1, 2020
The Gatlinburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers, Pedro.
The K-9 passed away Wednesday.
"It is with great sadness that we inform you that our K-9 Officer Pedro has passed away. Please remember his handler Officer Ronnie France and the rest of our GPD family during this time," the department posted on Facebook.
