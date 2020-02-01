The Gatlinburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers, Pedro.

The K-9 passed away Wednesday. 

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that our K-9 Officer Pedro has passed away. Please remember his handler Officer Ronnie France and the rest of our GPD family during this time," the department posted on Facebook.
Gatlinburg Police Department
