Pride march to kick off Sunday evening in Gatlinburg followed by community cookout

The march is expected to start at 6 p.m. on Sunday, near Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The third annual Gatlinburg Pride March is expected to kick off Sunday evening, followed by a community cookout.

Advocates from Appalachian OUTreach are expected to be at the event, after helping organize it. It is expected to start at 6 p.m. and will end at Mynatt Park at around 6:45 p.m. when a community cookout is expected to start.

"It's great for visibility. And, when people say that when you do a protest that's not celebration, that's advocacy. But for us, it goes hand-in-hand, because you can't be celebrating the rights that you have when they're being taken away from you," said Winter Cayman, who works with Appalachian OUTreach.

Pride Month kicked off on June 1 across the U.S., with advocacy groups and community organizers creating a slate of events for the LGBTQ+ community. Several other Pride events are being planned by groups, such as SoKno Pride in South Knoxville on June 10.