Three years after the Gatlinburg Wildfire, the community is recovering in a big way.

There were 1,032 structures destroyed or substantially damaged in that fire. Now, hundreds have been rebuilt, and the City of Gatlinburg recently released 30 different things it's doing to protect the community if disaster ever strikes again.

The ABS Group that reviewed the response to the 2016 wildfires compiled a list of recommendations for government agencies. Recently, the city released a list of the 30 recommendations it's completed as of Nov. 21.

Completed Recommendations: