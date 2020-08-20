Gatlinburg SkyBridge doubles the glass length so people can look down 150 feet double the time!

Now people can have twice the fun crossing over an even longer stretch of glass panels while staring down 150 feet off the ground!

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — When life hands you cracked glass, you don't just fix it -- you double down on the glass.

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge in June temporarily removed one of its three glass panels and replaced it with wood after a guest baseball slide across it and cracked the top layer. Instead of just fixing it and putting the panel back -- it decided to take the opportunity to add even more glass panels!

What was three is now six: The SkyBridge now has twice the number of glass panels across the center of the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge.

That should provide thrill-seekers with twice the motivation (or those afraid of heights twice the regret) to cross it as they look down 150 feet off the ground!