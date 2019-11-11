Gatlinburg SkyLift Park celebrated Veterans Day with a sky-high salute: a huge flag suspended above the city.

The 30 foot by 60 foot flag hung from the Skybridge's center all weekend. Marketing Coordinator Marcus Watson said it's visible from the bridge itself -- visitors can peer down at it from the glass panels at the Skybridge's center.

The park posted a video on Facebook to celebrate Veterans Day.

The sky was the limit when it came to Facebook reactions. Just five hours after being posted, the video had 6.5k reactions and 11k shares.

Watson said it's the same flag from the park's grand opening. The park flies the flag regularly throughout the year.

"We thought for Veterans Day it would be fitting to have the flag up," Watson said.