Gatlinburg SkyLift Park to celebrate 'Spring into Color' event from April 2-3

GATLINBURG, Tenn — Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is getting ready to celebrate the 'Spring into Color: See Our Egg-citing Views' event from April 2 - April 3.

According to a press release, the park will feature vibrant eggs decorations, including egg-shaped light displays from the bridge, inflatables for photo-ops, and hand-painted fabricated eggs.

The park is also working with local artists to paint the fabricated eggs on-site.

Officials said the painting of the fabricated eggs will begin April 2 from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. and will end on April 3 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.