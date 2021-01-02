Gatlinburg SkyLift Park welcomes February with 'Love is in the Air' event

The "Love is in the Air" event will run until February 28 at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is welcoming February by bringing back its “Love is in the Air” event.

The park will have thousands of red and white lights and love-themed decorations.

Visitors can visit the “Tunnel of Love,” a 300-foot tunnel of lights spanning the length of the SkyBridge. Custom-welded hearts will be hung beneath the bridge and 18,000 lights will be strung to create the “Tunnel of Love”.

On the SkyDeck, visitors will see a 30-foot tall tree of lights and twinkling lights in the trees that will be synced to the sounds of classic songs from beloved Motown and soul artists.

The "Love is in the Air" event will run until February 28 at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, and is included as part of the regular ticket price.

During the winter season, the park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.