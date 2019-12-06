GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg is going for a world record!

This fall, the city will try to bring home the Guinness World Record for the largest scarecrow display, according to a release from Visit My Smokies.

The current record is held by English city, Burton-upon-Trent, with 3,812 scarecrows on display.

Gatlinburg officials had two ideas: to set a new record for most scarecrows in one town, or to break the record for most scarecrows in one display.

They decided to break the record for most scarecrows in one display.

The current record set in Burton-upon-Trent has 3,812 scarecrows that are lined up shoulder to shoulder. Visitors had brought in the scarecrows and made them onsite.

Local businesses in Gatlinburg have been encouraged to purchase scarecrows for the fall, and officials are drawing up other ideas to collect them. The city is thinking of holding a scarecrow drive or even raising money for local charities by having people pay to participate in making a scarecrow.