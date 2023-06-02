Gatlinburg to dedicate 2016 Wildfires Memorial and Tribute Plaza on June 9

The ceremony is expected to be at 2 p.m. at Mynatt Park in Gatlinburg.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg and Sevier County leaders announced Friday they will conduct a ceremony to dedicate a memorial for the 2016 wildfires.

The 2016 Wildfires Memorial and Tribute Plaza was created to remember the 14 people who died during the tragedy and to pay tribute to first responders who helped the Gatlinburg and Sevier County communities.

The memorial involves two separate plazas flanking each side of LeConte Creek, one serving as a memorial to those who died in the wildfires and the other honoring the agencies which responded to them. Most of the funding for the memorial came from the Tennessee Department of Transportation through a $852,293 grant.

Gatlinburg and Sevier County funded 20% of the cost of construction, costing around $333,450, according to previous reports. The construction was done by Robert Campbell and Associates, after Gatlinburg City Commissioners approved a contract with contractor Whaley Construction in September 2022.

The ceremony comes more than six-and-a-half years after the wildfires.

More than 300 agencies from across the state pitched in to help Gatlinburg first responders. Plans called for them to be individually named in the memorial. That includes the Pigeon Forge Fire Department.

The fires destroyed more than 2,000 structures and displaced hundreds of people. In Aug. 2019, the site where the city originally planned to build it was damaged by heavy rains, so the city moved the memorial to Mynatt Park.