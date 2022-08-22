City of Gatlinburg hires contractor for wildfire memorial, still needs to establish start date

TDOT said it concurred with using Whaley Construction as the contractor to build the memorial, at around $919,300.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Almost six years later, city and county leaders are close to starting construction on a memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the 2016 Sevier County wildfires. It was initially scheduled to be completed in 2019.

According to a spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the contract to build the memorial went out to bid in late June. On July 10, it was submitted for their concurrence and it was approved.

In that concurrence, TDOT said that Gatlinburg and Sevier County went with Whaley Construction in a contract of $919,363 as the lowest responsive bidder. The company is located in Kodak and has worked on projects for Hardin Valley Apartments and a project at the Hardin Valley Middle School.

Next, Gatlinburg leaders need to schedule a pre-construction meeting and make sure representatives from TDOT will be present. They will also need to establish a start date with the contractor for when construction would officially begin.

TDOT previously offered a grant to help pay for some of the memorial, funded through a federal aid transportation program. It covers pedestrian access improvements surrounding the site but does not cover the memorial itself.

In addition to the TDOT funding, Sevier County and Gatlinburg leaders previously said they would pay around $333,450 to build the memorial.

The project faced several years of delays. In August 2019, the original downtown Gatlinburg site where they planned to build it was damaged by heavy rains. They moved it to Mynatt Park in September and said TDOT gave them a grant of around $852,300 to cover some of the costs.

At the time, Gatlinburg and Sevier County said the design phase would finish in November 2020 and construction would end in December 2021. But the COVID-19 pandemic prompted several delays in the grant process, according to reports.

They received a notice from the state to proceed with the design in early September 2021 and had until summer 2022 to get federal approval on the designs before they lost funding.

Funds were committed in May 2022, according to TDOT — just before the deadline.