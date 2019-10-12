A well-known Gatlinburg cat needs a loving home!

Bookworms in Gatlinburg have long adored their library cat, Porter C. Bibliocat. The little lion of literacy has lived in the Anna Porter Public Library for nearly 10 years -- but in his ripe old age of 13, he has developed health problems, including diabetes.

The staff no longer feels comfortable with him being alone in the library at night or on weekends, so they're looking for someone to adopt him and show him love for the rest of his days.

"Honestly, it was not an easy decision to make to consider re-homing Porter, but he has been of great service to this library. He's always brought smiles and cuddles to patrons who needed him, and we think it's time we return the favor and give him a permanent home," library director Kelsey Collins said.

The library said it hopes Porter can find a home with no other animals and with no small children. Those interested should have a cat resume with references ready to show, and Collins said she plans to hold interviews to ensure Porter will find a good home.

If you or someone you know is interested, you can get in touch with the library at this link or by calling (865) 436-5588. You can also pay them a visit at 158 Proffitt Road.

