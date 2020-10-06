Gay Street Bridge to be closed Tuesday for inspection

The 122-year-old bridge that links downtown to South Knoxville will be closed 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday to vehicles, according to the city.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Gay Street Bridge will be closed Tuesday for a routine inspection by the state.

The 122-year-old bridge that links downtown to South Knoxville will be closed 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday to vehicles, according to a notice from the city of Knoxville. Bikers and pedestrians still will be able to use it.

Drivers will be rerouted during that time. The South Knoxville Bridge and Henley Bridge are detour options.

The outbound KAT bus No. 40 will be detoured during the closure, using the Henley Bridge and then turning left onto Blount Avenue to get to Sevier Avenue. The inbound Route 40 bus will follow the same streets, according to the city.

According to the city, the state checks the Gay Street Bridge every two years.

It was shut down, renovated and painted in 2004. It spans 1,500 feet. It opened in July 1898.