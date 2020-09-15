Gay Street Bridge to close Thursday night for utility work

The overnight closure affects vehicle and pedestrian traffic, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board. The bridge is expected to reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Gay Street Bridge downtown will be closed for utility work starting 7 p.m. Thursday.

The overnight closure affects vehicle and pedestrian traffic, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board.

The bridge is expected to reopen 7 a.m. Friday.

Crews will be doing work on a fiber network, according to KUB.

As part of that project, drivers also need to know that the two westbound lanes of Neyland Drive at the bridge will also be closed. Those lane closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday through about 4 p.m. Friday.

"As work progresses, closed lanes may reopen prior to 4 p.m.," according to a release from KUB.

Drivers still will be able to travel from James White Parkway to Neyland, and one westbound lane of Neyland will stay open during the work in the area.

Eastbound traffic won't be affected by the work.