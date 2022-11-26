GCSO: One person dead, another injured after Saturday morning fire

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after a house fire in Greene County, according to Greene County Sheriff's Office.
GCSO said it happened around 8:50 a.m. near Horton Highway in Fall Branch. Multiple fire crews, including United, Fall Branch, Sulphur Springs, Gray Volunteer Fire Departments, and Greeneville City Fire Department responded to the call.
According to deputies, seven people lived inside the home at the time of the fire. Six people were able to make it out of the house with one receiving second/third-degree burns. The seventh person, identified as 66-year-old Shirley Manis, was not able to make it out of the house and died in the fire.
The injured person was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Greene County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.