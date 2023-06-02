Generous House Knoxville to host drive-thru food pantry on Saturday

Families will be able to get groceries, meat, produce, diapers and more during Generous House's giveaway on June 3.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit that aims to show love to Knoxville neighbors by distributing food will host a drive-thru food pantry on June 3. During the event, families will be able to drive up and grab several kinds of groceries from the Generous House.

They will be giving away meat and produce, as well as diapers for families who need them. People will also be able to grab lunch at the event. Organizers said the giveaway event is held around once a month.

Volunteers spent Friday pre-packing boxes that will be given away on Saturday. They are filled with ingredients families can use to prepare meals. Organizers said they feed up to 1,500 people per month.

"We originally started out primarily as a diaper bank," said one organizer. "Out of that, we saw a need that was continuing to grow every single month for families that either lived in food deserts, or that just needed assistance with food services ... It really was birthed out of a need to see the needs of our neighbors met."

People do not need to register ahead of time. They can show up and answer some questions from organizers. The questions are required for the nonprofit to stay in USDA compliance.

In February, Generous House said they gave away around 25,000 pounds of food. Throughout 2022, they said they fed more than 30,000 meals to Knoxville families and donated more than 15,000 diapers to residents across five counties.