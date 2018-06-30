The Gentle Barn animal rescue has made a large leap closer to moving into Rutherford County.

After an eight-week GoFundMe campaign, The Gentle Barn reached the $600,000 goal.

"I am so happy I cannot stop crying," said Ellie Laks, founder of The Gentle Barn. "We have come a long way from when I was 7 and would dream of having a Gentle Barn.

"There are so many people who wish they could have a sanctuary or help more animals and children. ... Today they did by donating to help us have a Gentle Barn Nashville, which will be here to help animals and children for years to come."

Lake said she is "deeply grateful" for the generosity and support from the Middle Tennessee community and beyond.

"This will be a place of healing for all of us," Laks said.

About The Gentle Barn

The Gentle Barn is a national nonprofit animal sanctuary that rescues animals from abuse and neglect and provides them a place to recover. When the animals are healed, they are paired with inner-city, at-risk and special needs youth.

In 2015, The Gentle Barn opened the first farm animal sanctuary in Tennessee. This location was inspired by a young cow named Dudley. He needed his foot amputated and to be fitted with a prosthesis at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

Dudley died unexpectedly in 2017. This year, the founders and board of directors made a decision to move.

“Our lease is up … and we are at capacity and can’t help any more animals than we already have. So we found the most beautiful property on 40 acres (in Rutherford County) that will enable us to help so many more animals,” Laks said.

Currently The Gentle Barn is in escrow and will officially begin moving in soon. Plans are to get the animals settled in July and host a grand opening Aug. 26. That day also will mark the 19th year The Gentle Barn has been in existence and the one-year anniversary of Dudley’s death, Laks said.

How you can help

Although the capital campaign goal has been reached, fundraising will need to continue in order to open the facility and keep helping animals.

"This is the time to donate to this amazing charity and every dollar counts! There are also wonderful naming opportunities for sponsorships as low as $1,250," said Jay Weiner, co-founder of The Gentle Barn.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/gbnashville. You can also make a quick donation by texting "Dudley" to 444999.

Reach Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com or 615-278-5148 and on Twitter @NanDeGennaro.

Text “Dudley” to 444999 to donate for a permanent home for our Gentle Barn Tennessee location. THANK YOU! #fordudley #gentlebarn pic.twitter.com/4qAAsG5EdE — The Gentle Barn (@TheGentleBarn) May 16, 2018

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved