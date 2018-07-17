Knoxville — Goats, pigs, cows, chickens and more call The Gentle Barn home.

For the last few years, the organization has been located in West Knox County, continuing its mission of rescuing neglected and abused animals.

This Sunday will be its final day for visitors before they make a big move to new green pastures in Murfreesboro.

The non-profit got its start in California in the 90s, but it began calling Knoxville home after rescuing Dudley, an injured cow. The University of Tennessee Veterinary Medicine School helped fit Dudley with a prosthetic leg, and he won the hearts of the community.

The Gentle Barn decided to set up a space in East Tennessee and began more recovery efforts as the farm grew.

While the move is bittersweet, staff said, it will help them reach even more animals and people.

"This means we can have a wider audience, more access to at-risk groups and field trips," manager Kiera Harveston said. "It will be a much larger property to reach more people, save more lives."

Your final chance to visit The Gentle Barn in East Tennessee will be Sunday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can purchase tickets at www.gentlebarn.org.

