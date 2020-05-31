Want to help? Organizations looking for and offering support after Minneapolis unrest

Here's a list of organizations and churches looking for donations or offering help in the Twin Cities community.

MINNEAPOLIS — Following riots and protests throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul, organizations and churches are coming together to coordinate cleanup efforts and collect food and supplies for the community.

Here's a list of ways to donate and serve to the community, or receive food and other supplies:

Food and Supply Needs

Monetary Needs

Volunteer Needs

Pow Wow Grounds : 1414 E Franklin Ave., Minneapolis. They are looking for volunteers to sign up to help this week with dinners and breakfasts. Monetary donations can be made through PayPal angelswann2021@gmail.com or in person with cash.

: North Minneapolis (Corner of Emerson and Broadway at US Bank Parking lot) Saint Paul (corner of Central and Lexington) Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Organizer Shay Webbie said donations have been flooding in to the drop-off site on the corner of Central and Lexington in St. Paul. But they need help storing and transporting donations. Webbie said they need storage, drivers/trucks & volunteers. If you can help, contact shaycaresinfo@gmail.com For additional volunteer needs, visit the HandsOn Twin Cities Rebuilding our Community website.

Donation Events

Tuesday, June 2 - Friday, June 5th from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Neu Neu Supply Drop (514 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis)

Each day there is a different supply drop need: hygiene supplies (Tuesday), laundry needs (Wednesday), canned goods (Thursday), and pasta supplies (Friday).

Excelsior Chamber of Commerce (312 Water St, Excelsior)

Donations will go to Pimento Jamaican Kitchen & Calvary Lutheran Church for distribution to the community. They are looking for the following: diapers, baby formula, fresh produce, water, eggs, dish soap, laundry detergent, hand soap, Kleenex, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, masks, baking supplies (flour, sugar) and non-perishable foods (cereal, canned foods, granola bars, chips).

Cub Foods (2850 26th Ave S, Minneapolis)

PJ Fleck, athletes from the U of M Golden Gophers, Kyle Rudolf of the MN Vikings, and Ryan Saunders and Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be volunteering to distribute food, household goods, personal and baby items. There will also be ice cream, music and conversation.

Meshbesher & Spence (1616 Park Avenue, Minneapolis)

Donations will be going to the YWCA and Boys & Girls Club. They are looking for the following: water bottles, diapers, toilet paper, baby wipes, baby food, period products, non-perishable food (cooking oil, peanut butter, rice, beans, tortillas, spices, condiments, single serving snacks, coffee, sugar), hand sanitizer, children’s Advil/Tylenol, Blue Similac formula, toiletries/ household goods (detergent, toothpaste, deodorant, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, disinfecting wipes).

The Club Shop (2818 E 38th St Minneapolis, MN)

Local Minneapolis semi-pro soccer team, Minneapolis City SC, is organizing a drive. Support Minneapolis residents in need by dropping off pre-packed meals for families, diapers of all sizes (especially 1, 5, 6), wipes, laundry pods (that have been separated into smaller bags). The list will be updated as the week progresses.

Christ Church International (3015 13th Ave South, Minneapolis)

Christ Church International will be providing bags and boxes of hope that will contain groceries and house hold essentials.

Fundraising Efforts

Party Napkins Co : 100% of the proceeds from the Our City Napkins will be donated to We Love Lake Street to rebuild Lake Street's small businesses and community organizations.

No Longer Needing Donations

Touchstone Mental Health : The organization received an overwhelming amount of donations from the community, so they are no longer accepting donations. The organization said it will be distributing any remaining food they have to residents and clients over the next few weeks. The organization has also asked for help redistributing supplies to the community.

: The organization received an overwhelming amount of donations from the community, so they are no longer accepting donations. The organization said it will be distributing any remaining food they have to residents and clients over the next few weeks. The organization has also asked for help redistributing supplies to the community. Minneapolis Public Schools : They are no longer able to manage accepting and distributing donations. Donations already made are being distributed to local community partners.

Have a community need or resource you want added? Email community@kare11.com.