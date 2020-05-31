Want to help? Organizations looking for and offering support after Minneapolis unrest

MINNEAPOLIS — Following riots and protests throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul, organizations and churches are coming together to coordinate cleanup efforts and collect food and supplies for the community.
Here's a list of ways to donate and serve to the community, or receive food and other supplies:
Food and Supply Needs
- Bay Laurel Fund is accepting donations to provide assistance with clean up, food drives, and small businesses that have been affected by riots.
- Central Neighborhood Development Organization (CANDO) is accepting donation drop-offs at 3715 Chicago Ave. For more information, please call 612-824-1333.
- Hunger Solutions has a map showing food shelf locations and hours across all of Minneapolis.
- Loaves & Fishes: This organization serves free, healthy meals to Minnesotans in need. Several locations are offering meals to the community. Click here to find a location near you.
- Minneapolis Public Schools: 3435 36th Avenue South, Minneapolis. Daily food box pick-up will start at Longfellow Park Monday, June 1. Free weekly food boxes will be available for pick-up at this site Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. Click here for more information.
- Pimento Jamaican Kitchen: 2524 Nicollet Ave S. The business is accepting donations for those on the front lines. All are asked to bring food, masks, medical supplies, and toiletries before curfew.
- The Coven: 30 N 1st Street, Minneapolis. Volunteers needed to drop off supplies along with the following donations: baby wipes, diapers of all sizes, baby formula, soap, culturally appropriate shampoo & conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, laundry soap, and non-perishable food.
- People & Pets Together: 3745 Bloomington Ave, Minneapolis. They are looking for donations to help families in south Minneapolis feed and care for their pets. People looking to donate pet food or cat litter can use the drop-box in the parking lot behind the People & Pets Together pet food shelf.
- If you are looking for more resources to find food for your family, you can contact the MN Food Helpline at 1-888-711-1151.
Monetary Needs
- The Lake Street Council: 919 E Lake Street. The organization is asking for donations to help small businesses and nonprofits in the Lake Street community to help them rebuild their storefronts. Donations can be made on their website.
- 700 Block of Park & Lake Street: A GoFundMe has been set up to help the businesses located on this block.
- Neighbors United Funding Collaborative: They are looking for donations to help small businesses and nonprofits rebuild. Donate here.
- African Economic Development Status: They have set up a Business Relief fund for the needs of local African businesses.
- Longfellow Community Council: They are raising money for the rebuilding of their community for food security, safety & security, and business restoration.
- NEON Business (Northside Economic Opportunity Network) is an organization that helps low-to-moderate income entrepreneurs in North Minneapolis.
Volunteer Needs
- Pow Wow Grounds: 1414 E Franklin Ave., Minneapolis. They are looking for volunteers to sign up to help this week with dinners and breakfasts. Monetary donations can be made through PayPal angelswann2021@gmail.com or in person with cash.
- Pop-up Food Pantries: North Minneapolis (Corner of Emerson and Broadway at US Bank Parking lot) Saint Paul (corner of Central and Lexington) Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Organizer Shay Webbie said donations have been flooding in to the drop-off site on the corner of Central and Lexington in St. Paul. But they need help storing and transporting donations. Webbie said they need storage, drivers/trucks & volunteers. If you can help, contact shaycaresinfo@gmail.com
- For additional volunteer needs, visit the HandsOn Twin Cities Rebuilding our Community website.
Donation Events
- Tuesday, June 2 - Friday, June 5th from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Neu Neu Supply Drop (514 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis)
Each day there is a different supply drop need: hygiene supplies (Tuesday), laundry needs (Wednesday), canned goods (Thursday), and pasta supplies (Friday).
- Thursday, June 4 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. & Friday, June 5 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Excelsior Chamber of Commerce (312 Water St, Excelsior)
Donations will go to Pimento Jamaican Kitchen & Calvary Lutheran Church for distribution to the community. They are looking for the following: diapers, baby formula, fresh produce, water, eggs, dish soap, laundry detergent, hand soap, Kleenex, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, masks, baking supplies (flour, sugar) and non-perishable foods (cereal, canned foods, granola bars, chips).
- Friday, June 5 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Cub Foods (2850 26th Ave S, Minneapolis)
PJ Fleck, athletes from the U of M Golden Gophers, Kyle Rudolf of the MN Vikings, and Ryan Saunders and Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be volunteering to distribute food, household goods, personal and baby items. There will also be ice cream, music and conversation.
- Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Meshbesher & Spence (1616 Park Avenue, Minneapolis)
Donations will be going to the YWCA and Boys & Girls Club. They are looking for the following: water bottles, diapers, toilet paper, baby wipes, baby food, period products, non-perishable food (cooking oil, peanut butter, rice, beans, tortillas, spices, condiments, single serving snacks, coffee, sugar), hand sanitizer, children’s Advil/Tylenol, Blue Similac formula, toiletries/ household goods (detergent, toothpaste, deodorant, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, disinfecting wipes).
- Saturday, June 6 from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The Club Shop (2818 E 38th St Minneapolis, MN)
Local Minneapolis semi-pro soccer team, Minneapolis City SC, is organizing a drive. Support Minneapolis residents in need by dropping off pre-packed meals for families, diapers of all sizes (especially 1, 5, 6), wipes, laundry pods (that have been separated into smaller bags). The list will be updated as the week progresses.
- Every Saturday from June 6 - June 27th from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Christ Church International (3015 13th Ave South, Minneapolis)
Christ Church International will be providing bags and boxes of hope that will contain groceries and house hold essentials.
Fundraising Efforts
- Party Napkins Co: 100% of the proceeds from the Our City Napkins will be donated to We Love Lake Street to rebuild Lake Street's small businesses and community organizations.
No Longer Needing Donations
- Touchstone Mental Health: The organization received an overwhelming amount of donations from the community, so they are no longer accepting donations. The organization said it will be distributing any remaining food they have to residents and clients over the next few weeks. The organization has also asked for help redistributing supplies to the community.
- Minneapolis Public Schools: They are no longer able to manage accepting and distributing donations. Donations already made are being distributed to local community partners.
Have a community need or resource you want added? Email community@kare11.com.
You can also visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website to find out more.