GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Former Gatlinburg mayor George Hawkins and Gatlinburg historian has died at the age of 79, according to a Facebook post from John Scott .

Hawkins served the Gatlinburg community for 30 years. He created the Midnight Independence Parade, the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade and the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop. All three of the creations have been given his name in his honor.