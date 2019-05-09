SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Dorian makes it's way along the U.S. coats, hundreds of families are evacuating to cities further inland.

Katie and Brad Peltier said once they got the mandatory evacuation they grabbed their kids, some belongings and left.

"I was at a place where I wasn't going to allow that chance to be made with my children or my family," Katie said.

Gabrielle Hays

The family of four is from Richmond Hills, Georgia. It took them about six hours to get to Sevierville where their uncle surprised them with a cabin.

"Everyone's been so kind and supportive," Katie said.

They made it to East Tennessee at 3 a.m. Monday morning. Since then they've hiked and explored the heights of Clingman's Dome.

"Well we tried but we didn't make it," 9-year-old Chloe Peltier said.

While the unexpected trip brought a bit of stress, the family is thankful to be together.

"As a military foundation we have a firm foundation in our faith in God, it really turned into a blessing," Katie said.

The Peltiers will have to wait until the mandatory evacuation is lifted to return home. However they aren't too worried about being in East Tennessee just a little bit longer.