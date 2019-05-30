FARRAGUT, Tenn. — A Georgia motorcyclist crashed and died Thursday morning on Kingston Pike in Farragut.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the man as Willard A. Berry, 57, of Sylvania, Ga.

The crash occurred about 10:50 a.m. on Kingston Pike near Old Stage Road, according to the THP.

According to a preliminary report, Berry was heading west on his 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

He was negotiating a curve and failed to stay in his lane. He crossed into an eastbound lane and hit a guardrail, according to the report.

Berry was thrown from his motorcycle. The vehicle came to a rest in the eastbound lanes, according to the THP.

Berry, who was by himself, was wearing a helmet.

Testing to see if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash has been ordered.