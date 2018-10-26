A Georgia man died Thursday after his motorcycle went down an embankment and crashed along a stretch of U.S. Highway 129 known as the Dragon.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said 73-year-old Tommie Fordham was pronounced dead at the scene by AMR medical personnel.

Officers said they found him and his motorcycle approximately 25 yards down an embankment around mile marker 8.

Deputies with the Traffic Safety Unit said Fordham was traveling south on the Dragon when he lost control of his 2013 Yamaha Roadster while trying to negotiate a curve. Fordham was thrown from the motorcycle as it left the roadway.

Officers said Fordham was wearing his helmet.

© 2018 WBIR