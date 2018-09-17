Three members of a Georgia family were killed Monday in a car crash on the Foothills Parkway.

The driver of the 2017 Mazda 6 was Kimberly Wallace Shields, 47. Her mother, Linda Gayle Janes, 70, and sister, Shannon Rae Wallace, 45, were passengers in the car. All three women, who lived in Jackson, Georgia, died after the car ran off the road and into a tree, then caught fire.

The accident is still under investigation.

Original story

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say Foothills Parkway West is reopen after being closed Monday night due to a fatal car crash that killed three people.

Officials say the single-car crash happened before 4:20 p.m. Monday about a mile West of the Hwy 321 interchange along Foothills Parkway West.

Investigators say a sedan was traveling East when it went off the road, hit a tree and caught fire. Three bodies were found inside the car, park officials say.

Officials will not release the victims' identities until next of kin is notified.

