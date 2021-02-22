Germany: Former camp guard deported from East TN agrees to be questioned

Fritz Berger, 95, is being held in Frankfurt. Authorities may question him there after he clears a COVID-19 quarantine.

BERLIN, Germany — Fritz Berger, the former Oak Ridge man who was deported Saturday to Germany for his time as a concentration camp guard, has agreed to be questioned by German authorities.

The Bild newspaper in Germany reports German prosecutors in Celle asked police in Hesse to speak with Berger, 95, once he's out of COVID-19 quarantine.

According to the paper, a German state investigation into Berger's wartime activities could perhaps proceed if Berger agrees to talk.

Berger is in an assisted living residence in the Frankfurt area, where he arrived Saturday. He is not in custody.

Prosecutors would ponder whether there's enough evidence to charge Berger. According to Bild, the question is if Berger was complicit in murders committed by the Nazis at the camp in March 1945 before Germany fell to the Allies.

Hugh Ward, his Knoxville attorney, said during lengthy U.S. deportation proceedings last year that his client didn't commit war crimes. He was a member of the German Navy assigned to guard prisoners as they came and went at the camp near the Dutch border.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Berger, however, did by his very role as a guard did take part in Nazi persecution of prisoners at the subcamp in Meppen, Germany, in 1945 and during their subsequent evacuation from Meppen to the main Neuengamme camp system in Hamburg.

Some 70 prisoners died during the two-week evacuation as Allies moved in to end Adolf Hitler's reign.

Berger was captured in a German forest in early April 1945.

Hesse state police detectives met Berger at the airport Saturday. He told them he would be willing to be questioned by investigators with a lawyer present, a spokesman for the Celle prosecutor’s office said Monday.

After the war, Berger wasn't prosecuted by the Allies or the Germans for any wartime activity. The British held him in 1945 until Christmas Eve, when he was freed.

He lived in his home country until 1956, when he moved to Canada. He then moved to the United States in 1959. He settled in Oak Ridge with his wife and daughter.

Berger continues to draw a German pension.

He has declined to speak to WBIR.