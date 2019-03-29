If you've schlepped into work late because construction was in your way, the city has a solution.

Groundbreakers is a new app that provides a mapped inventory of major developments in the city. Those also include projects that are under construction or recently completed.

What's cool is that this app makes information that was already public more accessible. It even provides information on up-and-coming projects.

The city says Groundbreakers was created so that any interested party could have access to the information. And because it's map-based, it's a great resource for anyone wanting to add additional details on a construction project.

You can find out more at www.knoxplanning.org.