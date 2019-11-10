Gatlinburg's Winter Magic Trolley of Lights is returning the Friday before Thanksgiving to get visitors in the Christmas spirit!

From Nov. 22 to Jan. 25, the special heated trolley will take visitors along a journey through downtown and the East Parkway to tour the colorful sights and sounds of the season.

There are a few new neat additions to this year's event. A special costumed storyteller will guide you along the journey. Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies will also be handing out complimentary cups of hot chocolate, and a special Christmas token will be given to commemorate the experience.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 15 and will cost $10. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation to provide local scholarships and member educational programs.

People can catch the trolley each night at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. When the New Year arrives, the tour will then run just on Saturday until Jan. 25.

The trolley tours will not be running on Thanksgiving, Dec. 6, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year's Eve.

Gatlinburg said it has converted its winter lights to quarter-watt LED bulbs, saving the city nearly 95% in energy waste.

