If you're ready to get swept away into not so far-off tales of gritty frontiersman, Cherokee warriors and renegade murderers, Bill Landry is your guy.

Join him and the East Tennessee Historical Society on Tuesday, December 4, for a special Brown Bag lecture and book signing as he discusses his newest book, "When the West Was Tennessee". The lecture is free and open to the public.

Landry takes readers on an adventure to discover the stories of the uncommon people who settled the Tennessee frontier, especially our in East Tennessee. Bill introduces a wide range of historical characters, such as the botanist and artist William Bartram, frontiersman Daniel Boone, the Cherokee warrior Dragging Canoe, the infamous murderers the Harp Brothers, and personages on the Tennessee frontier.

During his three decades as spokesman, writer, actor, co-producer, and performer with the regionally broadcast The Heartland Series, Landry sought out the sometimes strange mountain customs and mysteries to discover the region’s character. Copies of Landry’s books will be available for purchase, and he will sign books following the program.

Bill Landry, a native of Chattanooga, is most well-known for his work on WBIR Channel 10’s The Heartland Series (1984-2009) where he received two Emmy Awards for directing some of the 1900 Heartland television episodes.

