Knoxville — Do you need an oil change? Well there's an app for that.

It's the idea behind Get Pit Crew, a company that will come to you for your oil change.

Co-founder Harrison Collins says the idea came from how much time an oil change takes out of your day and their company wants to take away that hassle.

So just like Uber, and apps that make a service easier and convenient, Get Pit Crew does just that. Customers can get the app or schedule their appointment online. You can be at work, home or enjoying your lunch break and have the crew service your vehicle in a quick 30 minutes.

