Knoxville — Caramel apples, candies and ice cream galore is in store for visitors to Kilwins.

The ice cream and chocolate shop in Downtown Knoxville is serving up Halloween-themed goodies leading up to the big night.

This weekend, you can stop by their open house on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Visitors can experience cooking demonstrations, face painting, play a game of corn hole and participate in a costume contest!

10 percent of sales for the day will be donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

