Knoxville — Caramel apples, candies and ice cream galore is in store for visitors to Kilwins.

The ice cream and chocolate shop in Downtown Knoxville is serving up Halloween-themed goodies leading up to the big night.

This weekend, you can stop by their open house on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Visitors can experience cooking demonstrations, face painting, play a game of corn hole and participate in a costume contest!

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

10 percent of sales for the day will be donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

© 2018 WBIR