CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — This could be the end of the line for a giant treehouse that's been a landmark in Crossville for years.

The city council just approved a water line extension to the property where Mayor James Mayberry believes the new owner of the property on Beehive Lane is planning to build a new house.

Mayberry said he assumes the new owner will tear the treehouse down to prevent people from climbing over the fence to visit the old treehouse, which the fire marshal shut down in 2011.

The treehouse, now abandoned and dilapidated, stands over 100 feet tall and was built around 7 trees. It was once billed as the biggest treehouse in the world and was called the Minister's Tree House since it was built by a pastor who said he was inspired by a vision from God. It took about ten years to build.

People used to tour the treehouse regularly until the fire marshal found violations including no handrails and steps that were too short.