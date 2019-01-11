With Knoxville Center Mall closing at the end of January next year, the Gilded Gown is having a moving sale and plans to move into a new location in West Knoxville.

The Gilded Gown said they hope to be moved into their new store at Walker Spring Shopping Center by Dec. 1 after painting and building new dressings rooms.

In the meantime, the store is open at Knoxville Center Mall every day having their moving sale!

You can see the staff has been busy checking out their new spot and choosing new paint colors.

There are 11 additional stores remaining open at Knoxville Center Mall, the full list is here.

