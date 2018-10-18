KNOXVILLE — A new program rolled out by Girls Inc. brought young girls to a body shop in Knoxville to learn about mechanics.

About a dozen girls had the opportunity to hear about the inner workings of automobiles from a mechanic at Grayson Subaru.

“There are only 2% of females in the entire auto mechanic industry, so we’re introducing girls to something they normally wouldn't be exposed to," said Alanna Kosier, Girls Inc. programs director.

The girls learned about everything from oil changes to electrical innovations.

“I got to see under the car," said Elizabeth Davis, a teen in the Girls Inc. program. "It was a nice experience having this chance to know things we didn’t know before.”

The goal of the program is to show girls that they are strong, confident and capable on their own. After this program, the girls will come back for a second visit to learn about buying and selling cars.

“Girls can do anything that guys can do and they’re not afraid or intimidated when they go into a car dealership," said Kosier. "They know what they want and have the confidence to ask for it.”

Organizers hope the project will one day stretch nation-wide. For now, the next two planned visits will take place in Knoxville and Harriman.

