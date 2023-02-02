Cookie time is coming up! | Girl Scouts to start selling cookies Feb. 10

On Feb. 10, the Girl Scouts will start setting up booths to sell some of their iconic cookies like Thin Mints, Samoas, or Adventurefuls.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon, people will have a chance to load up on boxes of their favorite seasonal treats — Girl Scout cookies.

On Feb. 10, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will start setting up booths across East Tennessee where people can buy boxes of anything from Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Samoas or S'mores cookies. Parents and volunteers had a chance to pick up their stock of cookies on Feb. 1.

The booths will be open until March 5, and a list of locations and schedules is available online. To find locations and times, people can also search for their ZIP code on the Girl Scouts' website.

People can also download the Girl Scout Cookies app to find cookies. People will also be able to buy boxes online through the Digital Cookie platform.

The Girl Scouts also unveiled a new flavor of cookies — the Raspberry Rally. They said it would only be sold online, and won't be available at Girl Scout booths.

Scout leaders said cookie season also gives scouts an important lesson in entrepreneurship and leadership.